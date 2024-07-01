Deal reached in WestJet strike but travel disruptions still expected for Canadian airline

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of passengers over the Canada Day long weekend. WestJet said says there will still be flight disruptions in the week ahead as its planes are brought back into service. Since Thursday, WestJet has canceled 829 flights scheduled between then and Monday in the busiest travel weekend of the season in Canada.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.