Driver involved in big deadly car accident in Seoul will face accidental homicide charge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say a driver involved in a harrowing deadly car accident in Seoul faces an investigation on an alleged accidental homicide. On Monday night, a passenger car hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic signal in a crowded central Seoul area, after reportedly driving in the wrong direction and colliding with two other cars. The incident left nine people dead, and six others injured. Police said Tuesday they’ll consider seeking a formal arrest warrant to extend his detaining if it’s needed for an investigation. Police said his car would be sent to the country’s forensic agency for an examination.

