German court convicts a prominent far-right politician for using a Nazi slogan again

BERLIN (AP) — A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event. Björn Höcke plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in September. German news agency dpa says he was fined Monday for using the banned Nazi slogan “Everything for Germany.” He was already fined 13,000 euros in May for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization. His lawyers are appealing that. In the current case, the Halle Regional Court found the 52-year-old former history teacher guilty of using signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

