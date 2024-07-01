Karen Read’s deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Boston police officer boyfriend’s death

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The case of Karen Read on charges that she killed her Boston police officer boyfriend by striking him with her SUV has ended in a mistrial. The judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors were unable to reach a verdict following a two-month trial. Read had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. The 16-year member of the Boston police was found unresponsive outside the Canton home of another officer. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma. Defense attorneys argued police framed Read.

