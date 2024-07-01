Pakistani court sentences Christian man to death for posting hateful content against Muslims

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A court in Pakistan sentenced a Christian man to death for sharing what it said was hateful content against Muslims on social media after one of the worst mob attacks on Christians in the eastern Punjab province last year. In August 2023, groups of Muslim men burned dozens of homes and churches in the city of Jaranwala after some residents claimed they saw two Christian men desecrating Islam’s holy book, the Quran. The two men were later arrested. The man’s lawyer said Monday he was accused of reposting defaced pages of the Quran on his TikTok account, adding he will appeal the sentence.

