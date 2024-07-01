UK’s landmark postwar elections: When Blair won the first of his 3 elections in 1997

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s upcoming general election is widely expected to lead to a change of government for the first time in 14 years. The last time the Labour Party came to power was in 1997, when the youthful Tony Blair led his party to a landslide victory after it had been in opposition for 18 years. Under Blair, Labour won a majority of 179 seats, even bigger than the party’s victory over Winston Churchill’s Conservatives. Blair would lead Labour to three straight election wins and spend a decade as prime minister, longer than any other leader of the party.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.