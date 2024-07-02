An Afghan woman wanted to be a doctor. Now she makes pickles as the Taliban restricts women’s roles

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Frozan Ahmadzai is one of 200,000 Afghan women who have the Taliban’s permission to work. She should have graduated from university this year in pursuit of her dream of becoming a doctor, but the Taliban have barred women from higher education and excluded them from many jobs. Now, instead of suturing, she sews in a basement in Kabul. Instead of administering medication, she makes pickles. Half of Afghanistan’s population now finds itself locked out of the freedom to work at a time when the country’s economy is worse than ever.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.