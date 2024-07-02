Boy accused of stabbing student at Sydney university has faced previous charges, officials say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley says a 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man at a Sydney university has faced previous charges, which were dismissed by a court. Local media report that the boy was accused of threatening to shoot fellow students at his Sydney school, but the charges were dismissed on mental health grounds. Catley says the boy remains in a Sydney hospital for a mental health assessment on Wednesday following the attack early Tuesday at the University of Sydney. The 22-year-old student who was stabbed has been discharged from hospital. Catley says the suspect was charged by police last year and a court dismissed those charges. She did not elaborate.

