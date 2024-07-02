Iran’s presidential candidates discuss economic sanctions and nuclear deal ahead of July 5 runoff

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian presidential candidates have discussed the impact of economic sanctions imposed on their country by the United States and other Western nations, and presented their views about reviving a nuclear deal with world powers. It was the second, and last, live debate on state television pitting little-known reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, and Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator. Iran will hold a runoff presidential election Friday, only its second since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, after only 39.9% of its voting public cast a ballot the previous week.

