Kellogg renews sponsorship of Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tony the Tiger will be back at the Sun Bowl in December for at least the next two years.

The WK Kellogg Co agreed to extend its sponsorship of the annual college football bowl game. The sponsorship began in 2019.

“We are thrilled to continue to partner with the Sun Bowl Association and appreciate everything the organization does for the city of El Paso,” Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer, WK Kellogg said according to a press release. “This is a highlight of the year for us and we look forward to growing our relationship to bring more amazing games and traditions to fans in El Paso.”

The Sun Bowl association maintains the goal of "helping kids play sports", and hosts events throughout the year to encourage athletic activity in the community. These events include the fourth annual Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament from Aug. 23-25 and the sixty third annual Weststar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament Dec. 20-21.

The second oldest bowl game in the nation will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium.

“We are all very excited to be able to come to an agreement and renew our relationship with WK Kellogg Co,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “This sponsorship renewal highlights the growing partnership between Kellogg’s and the Sun Bowl Association, showcasing our mutual commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for college football fans each year.”