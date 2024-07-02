Protests continue in Kenya as some are now calling for the president to step down

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Protests continue in Kenya’s capital and elsewhere over a finance bill that would raise the cost of living, even after the president said he would not sign it in the wake of the storming of parliament last week. Police have fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi as many businesses remain closed for fear of looting. The main highway to Kenya’s second largest city, Mombasa, is closed after protesters lit bonfires. While there are concerns that President William Ruto might change his mind and sign the finance bill before next week’s deadline, some protesters also are calling on him to resign.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.