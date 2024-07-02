San Diego County to pay nearly $15M to family of pregnant woman who died in jail 5 years ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay nearly $15 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a 24-year-old pregnant woman who died in jail after a sheriff’s deputy and medical worker watched her collapse in a cell five years ago. The settlement between the county and relatives of Elisa Serna comes just weeks before the case was set to go to trial. The deal has been confirmed by the judge overseeing the federal lawsuit. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday that the settlement calls for the sheriff’s department to conduct new training for deputies and jail medical staff. It also allows the judge to monitor the department’s compliance with its agreement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.