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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory continues with scorching temps!

KVIA
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Published 6:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC- 7 First Alert as temperatures remain dangerously hot!

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for this weeks heat for El Paso and Las Cruces:

We started this morning off with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 107, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105.

We will remain hot and dry. Rain chances enter our forecast by Friday! By Monday temps could dip below the triples for some minor relief.

Water you doing?? Don't leave home without an extra bottle of water!!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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