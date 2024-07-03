A conservative leading the pro-Trump Project 2025 suggests there will be a new American Revolution

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of a conservative think tank planning for a massive overhaul of the federal government says we are in the midst of “a second American Revolution” that will be bloodless “if the left allows it to be.” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts made the comments Tuesday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, adding that Republicans are in the process of taking the country back. Roberts’ remarks shed light on how an influential right-wing group is thinking about American politics in a pivotal election year. The Heritage Foundation is spearheading Project 2025, a sweeping road map for a possible new GOP administration. The proposal aims to dismantle much of the federal government and install loyalists to former President Donald Trump as civil servants.

