Egypt swears in a new Cabinet as mounting economic challenges fuel public discontent

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s new Cabinet has been sworn in as the country faces an ailing economy and raging conflicts in neighboring nations. The new government, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, included major changes, particularly in the defense and economy-related portfolios. Some ministers, including those in charge of police, health and transportation, remain in place. The change comes as the country faces mounting public discontent following years of economic mismanagement, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout of the wars in Europe and the Middle East. The ministers took the oath Wednesday before President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.