Egypt swears in a new Cabinet as mounting economic challenges fuel public discontent
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s new Cabinet has been sworn in as the country faces an ailing economy and raging conflicts in neighboring nations. The new government, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, included major changes, particularly in the defense and economy-related portfolios. Some ministers, including those in charge of police, health and transportation, remain in place. The change comes as the country faces mounting public discontent following years of economic mismanagement, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout of the wars in Europe and the Middle East. The ministers took the oath Wednesday before President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.