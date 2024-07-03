French bishop puts off decision on ex-Jesuit’s mosaics on Lourdes shrine but says he favors removal

ROME (AP) — A French bishop has put off any decision on whether to remove mosaics by an ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women, saying that they will stay for now on the Lourdes shrine but that eventually they should be removed. The Rev. Marko Rupnik has been accused by over 20 women of psychological, spiritual and sexual abuses over decades. He hasn’t responded publicly to the allegations. The debate about what to do with his artworks, which grace some of the world’s most visited Catholic shrines, exploded last week after the Vatican’s communications chief strongly defended using them on the Vatican News website.

