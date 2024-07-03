From ‘latte makeup’ to ‘girl dinners,’ TikTok has launched tons of trends. Will its influence last?
AP Business Writers
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok and its bite-sized videos arrived in the United States as a global version of the Chinese app Douyin. Less than six years later, the social media platform is deeply woven into the fabric of American consumerism, having shortened the shelf life of trends and revamped how people engage with food and fashion. The popularity of TikTok coupled with its roots in Beijing led Congress, citing national security concerns, to pass a law that would ban the video-sharing app unless its Chinese parent company sells its stake. Both the company, ByteDance, and TikTok have sued on First Amendment grounds. But while the platform faces uncertain times, its influence remains undisputed and for now, arguably unrivaled.