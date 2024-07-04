A third Japanese climber has died on a mountain in northern Pakistan in less than a month

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Japanese climber has died while descending one of the highest mountains in northern Pakistan, the third death of a Japanese on the mountain in less than a month. Officials said Thursday that rescuers have located the body of Hiroshi Onishi, who fell into a crevasse earlier this week on Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak. They say arrangements are being made to airlift it by helicopter to the base camp. His death came after two other Japanese climbers died while trying to scale the same mountain. Both fell into a deep crevasse. Golden Peak is known for its distinct golden hue at sunrise and sunset, making it a popular destination.

