New Zealand will radically ease zoning rules to try to relieve its stubborn housing shortage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s housing minister says the country will drastically ease restrictions on land use in a bid to “flood the market” with land for homes and override the powers of local councils to curb development. Chris Bishop said the new measures would require local councils to make enough land available to accommodate 30 years of growth, rather than three, and would bar them from imposing urban limits or restrictions on apartment size. New Zealand has faced a decadelong housing crisis. Analysts welcomed the zoning liberalization while the Parliamentary opposition said it would not work.

