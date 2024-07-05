House Republicans unite on spending cuts to non-defense programs, but Senate roadblock awaits

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are off to a quicker, more united start this year when it comes to funding the federal government, passing four of 12 annual appropriations bills before the end of June compared to zero at this time last year, when the new majority got off to a rocky start. But there is no denying the spending fights to come. All four House bills passing so far generated veto threats from President Joe Biden’s administration and widespread Democratic opposition on the House floor, and they have no chance of passing the Senate in their current form. That means a protracted, months-long battle is on the way.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.