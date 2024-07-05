Pongamia trees grow where citrus once flourished, offering renewable energy and plant-based protein

An ancient tree from India is now thriving in groves where citrus trees once flourished in Florida, and could help provide the nation with renewable energy. As large parts of the Sunshine State’s once-famous citrus industry have all but dried up over the past two decades due to fatal diseases such as greening and citrus canker, some farmers are turning to the pongamia tree. The climate-resilient tree has the potential to produce plant-based proteins and a sustainable biofuel. The trees grow well in drought or rain, and don’t need fertilizer or pesticides. And thanks to a patented process, California-based Terviva has removed the bitterness from the pongamia’s bean, making it edible.

