Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota

Rail cars carrying hazardous material have derailed and burst into flames in a remote area of North Dakota. Emergency officials say no one was hurt in Friday’s derailment. They also say the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s spill investigation program manager says the cars were carrying anhydrous ammonia, sulfur and methanol. The ammonia was the biggest risk. But wind is carrying the smoke away from the nearby town of Bordulac, which has about 20 residents.

