2 teenagers die while swimming at New York’s Coney Island Beach, police say

Two teenagers died while swimming at New York’s Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn. The New York Police Department says it received an emergency call for a water rescue in the area of Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West at 8:10 p.m. Friday. Police say arriving officers were informed two females, aged 17 and 18, had gone into the water and disappared from view. Police from the department’s aviation, harbor, scuba units conducted a search. Divers eventually removed both the young women from the water. Police say the swimmers were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney Island where they were pronounced dead. Witnesses told WABC-TV that a rain storm began and most people at the beach took shelter, but the two young women went into the rough ocean water.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.