France’s president called a surprise election. The result could diminish his power in world affairs

PARIS (AP) — The second round of the high-stakes legislative election on Sunday will almost certainly impact how much say France’s president has in the fields of defense and foreign affairs. French analysts say that the result could diminish Emmanuel Macron’s role as an energetic and influential figure in European and world affairs. And as one of Ukraine’s primary backers in the war against Russia. The centrist president’s bloc finished a distant third behind the surging far right in a first round of voting for a new parliament. One of the only certainties before Sunday’s decisive round two is that Macron can’t emerge strengthened.

