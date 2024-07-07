Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media say a naval destroyer has sunk while it was being repaired in a port near the Strait of Hormuz. The IRNA news agency reported Sunday that the Sahand destroyer lost its balance due to water infiltration into the tanks. The state-run agency added that due to the low depth in the waters, it is possible to bring back the destroyer to balance. It also reported that injured people were transferred to hospital. The agency did not elaborate.

