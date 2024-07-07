Israeli protesters block highways, call for cease-fire to bring back hostages as war marks 9 months

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Marking nine months since the war in Gaza started, Israeli protesters blocked highways across the country calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and pushing for a cease-fire that could bring back hostages held by Hamas. Sunday’s “Day of Disruption” started at 6:29 AM, the moment that Hamas militants launched the first rockets toward Israel on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, fighting continued in Gaza with at least nine Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes. Israel and Hamas inched closer to a possible cease-fire deal after Hamas appeared to drop their demand that any deal include a complete end to the war, though both sides said significant gaps remain.

