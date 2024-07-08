Cannabis advocates in Thailand protest a proposal again ban its general use

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after marijuana was decriminalized in Thailand, nearly a hundred of its advocates marched to the prime minister’s office to protest a possible ban on general use. A proposal was approved to relist cannabis as a narcotic to be only allowed for medical and research purposes. Cannabis activists and entrepreneurs, some carrying potted marijuana plants, gathered Monday in central Bangkok Monday as they prepared to head to the Government House. Police stopped them from reaching the premier’s office, but they were able to hand over their written petition. After cannabis was decriminalized, it was said that it would only be allowed for medicinal use, but the market remained virtually unregulated, prompting backlash.

