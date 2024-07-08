El Paso County launches property fraud-combating software

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Clerk, Delia Briones, has launched a software aimed at combatting property fraud. The software is called Property Fraud Alert.

Property Fraud Alert is a free online subscription service. It allows people to have their name monitored within the Recorder’s office to track possible fraudulent recordings that may affect their property. The software provides property owners with an early warning so they can take proper actions to determine whether or not suspicious activity has occurred. Owners receive a notification when the name submitted is used in any recording activities at the Recorder’s office.

Property Fraud Alert subscribers will have the option to opt into notifications via email, text, or telephone call.

To subscribe to the free software, click here. Or call 800-728-3858.