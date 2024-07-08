Entertainment giant Paramount agrees to a merger with Skydance

NEW YORK (AP) — Entertainment giant Paramount, which owns CBS and was behind blockbuster films such as “Top Gun” and “The Godfather” has agreed to merge with Skydance. The new combined company is valued at around $28 billion. Shari Redstone, who is chair of Paramount Global, said that given the changes in the industry, the company wants to fortify Paramount for the future while ensuring that content remains king. Skydance, based in Santa Monica, California, has helped produce some major Paramount hits in recent years. Those include several Tom Cruise films including “Top Gun: Maverick” and installments of the “Mission Impossible” series.

