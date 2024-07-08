Senegal’s leader wasn’t born when ECOWAS was founded. He’s asked to reunite the bloc split by coups

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Senegal’s President Basirou Diomaye Faye, Africa’s youngest, is suddenly faced with a huge challenge of reuniting a weakened regional bloc that is older than him. The 44-year-old Faye was tasked on Sunday with getting the military junta-ruled Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso back to ECOWAS at the bloc’s summit in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. The three nations left ECOWAS and formed their own alliance after the military takeovers fractured their relations with West African neighbors. As a peace envoy supported by Togo’s president, Faye is seen as possibly the best among heads of state for a mission to try to woo the three nations back to the fold of regional cooperation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.