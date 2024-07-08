UConn, coach Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50 million deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn and men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season, nearly a month after he turned down a lucrative offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley, who passed on guiding the storied NBA club to return to the two-time defending NCAA champions, can also earn more through performance-based incentives, a Monday release from the school stated. He will receive $6.375 million next season, in addition to his $400,000 base annual salary, which includes compensation from speaking, consulting and media obligations. Hurley is 141-58 in six seasons with the Huskies.

