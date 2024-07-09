A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the captain of the ship reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, close to the country’s border with Oman. The ship and crew are safe. The center did not elaborate on what caused the explosion, though the Houthis have been known to use drones and missiles as well as bomb-carrying drone boats. The rebels have targeted more than 60 vessels and killed four sailors in their attacks. They’ve also seized one vessel and sank two since November.

