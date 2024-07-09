Grammy Museum to launch K-pop exhibit celebrating Hybe, featuring BTS, LE SSERAFIM artifacts

The Grammy Museum will soon launch its first full-floor K-pop exhibit as part of its ongoing initiative to explore the music, culture, technology, fandom and business behind Korean pop music. “Hybe: We Believe in Music, A Grammy Museum Exhibit” runs from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15. The museum partnered with Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, and its archivists to provide attendees with an in-depth look at the company’s roster and the ways in which they’ve evolved the K-pop landscape. The artifacts in the 4,000-square-foot display, which represent 78 K-pop stars, known as idols, have never been displayed before in a museum, with the exception of a few BTS items.

