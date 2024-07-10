A second critically endangered Chinese pangolin is born in the Prague zoo in less than 2 years

PRAGUE (AP) — A second Chinese pangolin was born in the Prague zoo in less than two years and is doing well, defying the odds and surprising park officials. The female of the critically endangered mammal was born July 1, the second Chinese pangolin born in captivity in Europe following her sister, Cone, in February last year. The pangolins are difficult to breed in captivity and Prague became only the second European zoo to keep them. The pangolins arrived came after Prague decided to revoke a sister-city agreement with Beijing and signed a similar deal in 2020 with the Taiwanese capital. The deal caused tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

