A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attack Wednesday targeted a ship south of Mocha. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The vessel’s captain reported explosions off the side of the vessel. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, a sudden burst of attacks by the Houthis come after unexplained pause of a week and a half by the rebels. The rebels may be regrouping ahead of the arrival of a new U.S. aircraft carrier to the region after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower began heading back home.

