Ammunition vending machine installed in Canyon Lake, Texas

This ammo machine was installed at Lowe's Market in Canyon Lake, TX last week.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new way to buy ammunition has made its way to a Texas grocery store.

American Rounds is a company making headlines recently for their new vending machines at Lowe's Market in Canyon Lake, Texas.

According to the company's website, their dispensers use AI technology, scan identification cards and use facial recognition "to verify the buyer’s age and that the person using the machine matches the identification scanned".

So far, the American Rounds machines can be found in stores in Alabama, Oklahoma, and as of just a week ago, Texas.

