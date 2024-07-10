European Union adds porn site XXNX to list of online platforms facing strictest digital scrutiny
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) — The European Union says it’s adding the porn site XXNX to its list of online services facing the strictest level of scrutiny under the bloc’s digital regulations, including measures requiring users to verify their ages. It’s the fourth porn site to be classed as a “very large online platform” that must abide by extra obligations aimed at keeping internet users safe. Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat have also been targeted by the rulebook, known as the DSA. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said XXNX must comply by November with the extra measures. Attempts to contact XXNX for comment were unsuccessful because the site’s media contact form was not working.