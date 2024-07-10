Skip to Content
News

NYPD officer dies following medical episode at Bronx training facility

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:06 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer died Wednesday after suffering a medical episode at a training facility in the Bronx. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department says a 33-year-old officer lost consciousness at 11:30 a.m. while at the Rodman’s Neck, an operations base used by police for weapons and tactical training. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital. The spokesperson said the death did not involve gunfire.  Authorities were investigating whether the officer, who has not been identified, may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content