Trump-appointed judge in Alaska resigns over sexual misconduct, leaving only 1 judge in state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge in Alaska has resigned and could face impeachment after a judicial panel found he had an inappropriate relationship with a law clerk and lied about it. Joshua Kindred was also found to have created a hostile workplace for his clerks. The investigation found Kindred discussed with clerks about his past dating life, his romantic preferences, his sex life, the law clerks’ boyfriends and dating lives and his divorce. In one text to a clerk, he joked he might need to get a “judicial Tinder profile.” Kindred’s resignation was effective Monday, and it leaves only one full-time judge on the Alaska federal bench.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.