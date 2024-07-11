Australian army private and her husband accused of spying for Russia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian army private and her husband are accused of spying for Russia in the first charges brought under Australia’s sweeping espionage laws enacted in 2018. The Russian-born couple are Australian citizens with Russian passports and are scheduled to appear in court Friday. Australian Federal Police said each suspect was charged with one count of preparing for an espionage offense. The charge alleges they sought information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities. Whether the information was handed to Russia is still being investigated. Australian security forces have disrupted other alleged Russian spying in recent years. The Russian Embassy in Australia did not immediately comment.

