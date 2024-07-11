Ciudad Juarez woman arrested after allegedly chaining two daughters to her house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Ciudad Juarez woman has been arrested by Mexican authorities after allegedly chaining and locking her two daughters in a house in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) says 29-year-old Valeria Johana M. was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint from a neighbor who called 911.

Officials say one of the girls, who is 7-years-old, freed herself and managed to ask a next door neighbor for help. Officials say the first police officers who arrived at the scene provided protection to the two girls. A woman then showed up, identifying herself as the mother. That woman was then arrested.