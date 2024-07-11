Fire breaks out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a fire has broken out on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on social media that a fire was underway and its origin was unknown. The regional administration posted online that the cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter is in place. Thursday’s fire came five years after a massive blaze toppled the spire and destroyed the roof of the medieval Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.