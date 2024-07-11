Skip to Content
News

On NYC beaches, angry birds are fighting drones on patrol for sharks and swimmers

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:03 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new initiative to monitor swimmers and sharks on New York City beaches with surveillance drones is spurring backlash from shorebirds. City officials say the drones had been repeatedly swarmed by birds, forcing pilots to ground the devices on several occasions since the program launched in May. The city is now avoiding known nesting areas, but the attacks have not stopped. Wildlife experts cautioned the drones could provoke a stress response in the birds forcing them to abandon their nests. Attacks have mostly been carried out by American oystercatchers. The beach is also home to piping plovers, a federally designated endangered species.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content