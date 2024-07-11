The son of Asia’s richest man is set to marry in one of India’s most extravagant weddings
Associated Press
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians are arriving in India’s financial capital to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the world’s ninth richest man. Anant Ambani is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. The celebrations in Mumbai are the culmination of months of wedding events that featured performances by popstars Rihanna and Justin Bieber. The wedding guest list includes former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, the Kardashians, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham. Ambani is Asia’s richest man with a net worth of $116 billion.