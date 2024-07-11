Two weeks after that debate, Biden is on probation in the court of Democratic opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been two weeks since President Joe Biden’s debate with Donald Trump and Democrats are torn over what to do about their predicament. There’s rampant gloom in the party about Biden’s chances in the fall if he stays in the race. And there’s not much time to replace him if he decides to step aside, despite his vows to dig in and take on Trump. On Thursday, more lawmakers joined the list of Democrats calling on Biden to end his candidacy. After days of reckoning, many more are known to be harboring that wish.

