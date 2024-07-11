US and South Korea sign joint nuclear deterrence guidelines in face of North Korean threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea signed new joint nuclear deterrence guidelines, weeks after North Korea and Russia struck a defense pact that raised concerns in the region about the North’s growing nuclear threats. The first such guidelines agreed between the two countries, they’re part of an effort to flesh out a U.S. commitment to defend the South. Washington has long promised to use all its capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend Seoul if it is attacked. Last year, the U.S. and South Korea launched a consultation body to enhance information-sharing on nuclear and strategic operations and joint planning and executions.

