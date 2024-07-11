Vitalant and Barnett Harley Davidson partner up again to host blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vitalant and Barnett Harley Davidson are partnering up once again to bring the 37th bi-annual Barnett Harley Davidson Blood Drive. It's a four day event happening from July 11th to July 14th this weekend.

Vitalant says they are hoping to get 800 units of blood throughout the event to service 19 area hospitals in the region. One pint of blood could save up to three lives!

Those who donate will receive a special Barnett Harley Davidson blood drive t-shirt. One lucky person will also win a 2011 Softtail Harley Davidson motorcycle!

You can head to Barnett Harley Davidson located at 8272 Gtwy Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907 this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are in Las Cruces, you can go to the Mesilla Valley Mall from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.