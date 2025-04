The winds will crank up again on Thursday. SW gusts will hit 50 mph, blowing dust and sand. The peak gusts will hit during the afternoon and evening. Visibilities will be reduced. This will be our 26th dusty day of the year—we average 22.

Gusty winds will once again develop on Friday. Gusts will hit 50 mph from the SW, with some blowing dust and sand.

Easter Sunday will be nice - cooler. Expect a high of 75.