Skip to Content
News

4 migrants die while attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France

KVIA
By
Published 2:07 AM

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say four migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the U.K. Their inflatable boat capsized and punctured off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer, in northern France. Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard, the prefecture responsible for the north of France said in a statement. A French navy patrol boat spotted the overcrowded vessel early Friday as it deflated off the French northern coast. Several people were drifting in the water, the statement said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content