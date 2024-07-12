British police arrest man on suspicion of crossbow murders of 3 women near London

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing two sisters and their mother in a crossbow attack. In a statement Friday, Hertfordshire Police said that the suspect remains in a serious condition in hospital. The three women, Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were killed at their home in the quiet residential neighborhood of Bushey, northeast of the capital, on Tuesday evening. The killings prompted a major manhunt that led to the capture of the suspect, Kyle Clifford, on Wednesday in a cemetery near his home. The three women were the family of a well-known BBC commentator.

